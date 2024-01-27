Non-League Maidstone produced one of the all-time great FA Cup shocks by beating Championship high-flyers Ipswich 2-1 on Saturday to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Ipswich are 98 places and four divisions above Maidstone in the English football pyramid, but manager Kieran McKenna was left to rue making 10 changes as the sixth-tier side took advantage.

The visitors’ two goals were worthy of winning any cup tie as Lamar Reynolds produced a cool chip over Christian Walton as Maidstone surged upfield from an Ipswich corner just before half-time.

Jeremy Sarmiento looked to have restored order when the Ecuador international drilled low into the bottom corner on 56 minutes.

However, there was another twist in a fairytale story as Reynolds this time played provider for Sam Corne to fire in the winner.

