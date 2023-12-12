The number of foreigners seeking help of government support services increased slightly last year, with homelessness the largest problem, according to data published by the Foundation for Social Welfare Services.

FSWS Services said the number of Maltese people seeking the help of government support services dropped by some 450 cases last year, while the cases of non-Maltese increased by about 100

The figures - published in a report titled Nationalities in Contact with the FSWS Services - showed that in 2022 84% of cases opened were Maltese versus 16% non-Maltese. This was similar to the figures for 2021 with rates of 85% versus 15%.

The percentages mirror the increase in foreigners in the population in general where, according to end-of-year population estimates provided by the National Statistics Office, the percentage of Maltese citizens in comparison to non-Maltese citizens stood at 73% Maltese and 25% non-Maltese in 2022.

When stratifying cases opened at FSWS by nationality, a slight decrease in the number of Maltese cases opened in 2022 was recorded. There were 8,653 in 2022, down from 9,121 in 2021, and 8,368 in 2020 – the year that the coronavirus pandemic struck.

Cases opened at the FSWS. SOURCE: FSWS nationality report

The number of non-Maltese cases opened has been steadily increasing through the years increasing from 1,363 in 2020, to 1,559 in 2021 and 1,654 in 2022.

British among highest foreign users

The highest number of non-Maltese service users have been British throughout the last five years. Figures for non-Maltese in 2022 showed that the majority – 219 cases - were from the UK (including Scotland and Wales), followed by 112 Syrian nationals, 91 Italians, 82 Somalis and 82 Ukrainians.

Most common non-Maltese nationalities seeking support. SOURCE: FSWS nationality report

The largest increase was recorded for Ukrainian new and recontact cases opened, from 17 in 2021 to 82 in 2022. This was likely due to the war that broke out in February 2022.

Another substantial increase was recorded among Bangladeshi service users, from 4 service users in 2021 to 46 in 2022.

Homelessness & financial problems

Homelessness and financial difficulties continued to be the most required services for all service users. In 2022, 207 non-Maltese and 100 Maltese needed help for homelessness while in 2021 the figures stood at 248 non-Maltese and 69 Maltese.

The report notes that the term 'homeless' refers to service users without a postal address as opposed to those accessing FSWS services due to being at risk of homelessness.

When it came to financial difficulties, support was needed by 51 non-Maltese and 168 Maltese in 2022 compared to 73 non-Maltese and 163 Maltese the previous year.

Reasons why Maltese and non-Maltese are seeking support. SOURCE: FSWS nationality report

When contacted FSWS head Alfred Grixti said that the numbers continue to dispel myths that the people turning up for social support were illegal migrants.

The facts showed that they were in Malta legally and their calls for help reflected the increase in foreigners in the population.

The FSWS report notes that as the number of cases involving non-Maltese nationals are increasing, FSWS can allocate more human and economic resources, develop more services, improve its operations, and develop more effective outreach programmes to cater better for this reality.

It could also contribute better to the development of more inclusive and effective policies to address gaps on access to services for non-Maltese nationals.