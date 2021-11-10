Former minister Austin Gatt has dismissed as "nonsense" a claim by Joseph Muscat that after stepping down from his ministerial post he took up roles in a group of companies that has a direct relationship with at least two entities that were under his direct responsibility for many years.

The former prime minister was complaining of "two weights, two measures", after calls for investigation into payments he received from a Swiss company, which received millions from Steward Healthcare, which runs three state hospitals. He insists the payments were for consultancy work unrelated to the Maltese government.

The former prime minister was paid a total of €60,000 to his Bank of Valletta account last year, the first payment taking place just two months after he stepped down, an investigation by Times of Malta has found.

Gatt said that from April 2013 until he resigned in June 2020, he was a director of Carmelo Caruana Co. Ltd. (CCCL) and a number of its subsidiaries.

"CCCL is a normal freight forwarding company like tens of others in Malta and has no relationship at all with either government or any authority and is not even regulated by any other governmental authority.

"I was also director of the holding company that owned CCCL which operated solely as an investment company and again had no relationship whatsoever with government or any authority thereof," Gatt wrote in a letter to Times of Malta.