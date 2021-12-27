Batches of Payless brand Xtra Hot flavoured instant noodles should not be consumed as they may be contaminated with ethylene oxide, health authorities have warned.

The product recall concerns batches of the noodles with a durability date of 20/06/2023 and lot number 000050236.

Ethylene oxide is a pesticide that is not permitted for use in foods sold in the EU but is approved for use by other countries outside the EU. Although one-off consumption of it will not harm your health, continued consumption of the chemical can be dangerous.

Thousands of products have been pulled off shelves across the EU over the past year following concerns about ethylene oxide exposure. Last June, EU member states agreed to a zero-tolerance approach for the chemical and its presence in food.