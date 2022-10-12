Football federations in the Nordic countries on Wednesday announced they had submitted a joint bid to host the women’s European Championship in 2025.

The bid by Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland stressed their vision to “inspire to build truly equal opportunities for women’s football across Europe,” the organisations said in a statement.

“All Nordic football associations agree about the importance of organising major championships in our countries, and together we have great ambitions for the development of women’s football,” Karl-Erik Nilsson, president of the Swedish Football Association, said.

Click here for full story.