Norma Saliba has been appointed the next head of news at Public Broadcasting Services.

Saliba was unanimously approved by the PBS board of directors during a vote on Wednesday.

She succeeds outgoing news chief Reno Bugeja, who retired recently and will be the registered editor for the PBS newsroom.

Saliba can draw on 20 years of experience in journalism, having started off as a sports reporter at Labour Party TV station ONE when she was just 16 years old.

She went on to work for PBS as a producer, newscaster and journalist before moving to the Office of the President to serve as the president's spokesperson.

Saliba was also the first woman elected as president of the Institute of Maltese Journalists, in 2017.

Saliba is not the only member of her family to have dedicated herself the media: her husband Manuel Micallef is a TV presenter on Labour Party channel ONE and previously served as that channel's head of news.

The minister responsible for broadcasting, Carmelo Abela, in a statement congratulated Saliba.