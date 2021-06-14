Norman Darmanin Demajo has been elected as the new president on Youth Football Association president.

The former Malta Football Association president replaces Fr Hilary Tagliaferro who felt that the time was right for him to step aside.

Fr Hilary said that although the past two years have been very difficult, the Youth FA continued with its work despite the circumstance.

The former Youth FA chief thanked everyone who was involved in the governing body that the affiliated nurseries.

