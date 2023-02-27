Britain’s Cameron Norrie took advantage of an ailing Carlos Alcaraz to win the ATP Tour Rio Open on Sunday.

Second seed Norrie came from behind to claim the fifth tournament win of his career, winning 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 in 2hrs 40mins.

Norrie’s victory came exactly seven days after the British world number 13 had lost to Spain’s second-ranked Alcaraz in the final of the Argentina Open in Buenos Aires.

“It’s so special to win this one, especially after losing a couple of finals this year,” said Norrie, who was also beaten in the final in Auckland in January.

