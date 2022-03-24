Lando Norris conceded on Thursday that he and his McLaren team may face a lengthy development struggle to improve the disappointing season-opening performance of their new car.

At last year’s Italian Grand Prix, the highly-rated young British driver was led home by his experienced Australian team-mate Daniel Ricciardo in a one-two triumph and the team’s first win since 2012, as McLaren rose to fourth in the constructors’ championship.

But they fell back to earth last Sunday at the Bahrain Grand Prix, finishing 14th and 15th and Norris admitted he expects to be fighting for places at the back of the field for some time before the team improve their car.

