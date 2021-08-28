Norris in mega crash in rain-hit Belgian Grand Prix qualifying

Lando Norris was involved in a ferocious crash in treacherous wet conditions during qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix on Saturday.

The Briton lost control of his McLaren, his car spinning multiple times after the rear end hit the barriers at Eau Rouge.

The only one of his four tyres intact was the front left.

Sebastian Vettel, who had called for the Q3 session to be stopped just before, drove up in his Aston Martin to make sure the 21-year-old was okay, the German four-time former world champion only driving on when he got a thumbs up.

Norris’ team came over the radio asking “Lando, are you okay, are you okay?” with the shaken but seemingly unharmed driver replying “Yes, “

