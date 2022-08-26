Lando Norris offered no sympathy for his McLaren team-mate Daniel Ricciardo on Thursday when asked how he felt about the early termination of the Australian’s contract.

Speaking to reporters ahead of this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix, the 22-year-old Briton revealed the brutal results-based mentality of the sport.

“I don’t feel like, for any driver on the grid, you would have to feel, or have sympathy, for them because they’ve not been able to do as good of a job,” he explained, having described the self-centred nature of the role of a racing driver.

Asked if he had any sympathy for his 33-year-old team-mate, he was unequivocal.

“I hate to say it, but I would say no,” he responded. “People will probably hate me for saying it.

