Lando Norris signed a “multi-year” contract extension with McLaren on Friday to end speculation over his Formula One future.

Norris was already contracted to McLaren until the conclusion of the 2025 season, but the new deal puts to rest talk the British driver could be lured to rivals Red Bull.

The 24-year-old has been with McLaren since 2018, but there were reports he could leave the team after a slow start to the 2023 campaign.

Norris eventually enjoyed his most successful season to date, finishing sixth in the world championship and recording six second-placed finishes.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com