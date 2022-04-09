McLaren’s Lando Norris upstaged Ferrari and Red Bull to clock the fastest time in a scrappy third and final practice on Saturday for the Australian Formula One Grand Prix.

In a session in which Sebastian Vettel slammed into a wall, the Briton Norris posted a blistering one minute 19.117 seconds around Melbourne’s Albert Park, 0.132 ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

It was a huge improvement from McLaren, with team-mate and home hope Daniel Ricciardo sixth.

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez was third, ahead of a rejuvenated Fernando Alonso in his Alpine, with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz fifth.

World champion Max Verstappen, in the other Red Bull, was seventh, 0.692 off the pace. He spun at Turn 13.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta