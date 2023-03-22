People living in the north harbour were the least satisfied with their life in 2021, according to new data.

The region, which has the island’s most urbanised and populated towns, includes Qormi, Msida, Pieta, Gżira, Ħamrun, Santa Venera, Birkirkara, Pembroke, Swieqi, St Julian's and Ta’Xbiex.

It also includes Sliema, which according to recent NSO data, is the island’s most densely populated locality.

On the other hand, residents from the southeastern district reported the highest level of life satisfaction.

These latest findings emerged from the Wellbeing INDEX Project- Indicators Networking Data Exploration eXchange - an initiative that analyses the quality of life and well-being of different segments of society.

Launched two years ago, the project is a collaboration between the Malta Foundation for Wellbeing of Society and the University of Malta.

The data published on Wednesday follows the publication of a separate global ranking - the World Happiness Report. In this index, Malta fell four places, returning to levels last seen in 2021.

Economist Marie Briguglio announcing the results of the Wellbeing Index. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Sharing the recent Wellbeing INDEX findings on Wednesday, economist and head of the project Marie Briguglio said the study collected data from 9,000 people.

Between 2018 and 2021, there was an overall drop in life satisfaction across the board.

In 2018, overall life satisfaction stood at 7.51 on an 11-point scale dropping to 7.06 in 2021.

Brigulio said such a drop in overall life satisfaction was measured in other countries.

“It was not a happy time for many countries,” Brigulio added, adding that the coronavirus pandemic impacted people’s overall well-being, financial situation and health.

And while trust in others increased during the past three years, feelings of loneliness were also on the rise.

While those under 18 years felt less lonely people aged 65 and over ranked first when it came to loneliness.

“By 2021, 65+ individuals had the lowest overall life satisfaction,” she said.

“They are the age group that feels most downhearted, depressed and lonely. We are aware that the pandemic has impacted this age group greatly.”

Gozo most satisfied with life, finance

The data also revealed that residents in Gozo reported having the most job and financial satisfaction.

However, overall, they are among the least happy.

And while southeastern residents were the happiest in 2021, their neighbours from the southern harbour reported feeling most nervous, downhearted, and depressed that year.

Women reported being less happy

New Wellbeing INDEX project data also shows that, overall, men feel happier and more satisfied than women.

Still, women are more satisfied than men when it comes to their jobs and personal life relationships.

The data of the Wellbeing INDEX Project was published in Parliament on Wednesday morning. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Briguglio said the data reflects Malta's development in recent years.

While the island's world status continued to improve in terms of GPD per capita, its position has slipped to 37th place from 33rd in terms of life evaluation.

"There are only 27 other countries in the world where people feel more worried, sad or angry than us," Briguglio added.

Last year, Malta ranked as one of the angriest and most worried people in the EU.

While launching the new findings, Briguglio said such data gave researchers an insight into the changes needed to promote policies that improve other aspects of Malta, beyond money and work.

"We need to move beyond averages and zoom in on members of society with the poorest well-being.”

She added that the next step for the project is to focus on the well-being of children and young people.

Speaking during the conference, Faculty for Social Wellbeing Dean Andrew Azzopardi and economist Charmaine Portelli urged the government to integrate wellbeing into its "core agenda", set up a well-being watchdog and further consult with key stakeholders.

Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, chair of the Malta Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society and Eurochild President and National Statistics Office Director for Social Statistics Matthew Zerafa also addressed the conference.