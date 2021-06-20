Veteran captain Goran Pandev has confirmed he will retire from international football following minnows North Macedonia’s final Euro 2020 game against the Netherlands in Amsterdam on Monday.

“This is my last game for the national team, I think it is the right moment to say goodbye,” Pandev, 37, told reporters on the eve of North Macedonia’s last game at their debut international tournament.

“I hope these guys, this generation, goes on to qualify for the World Cup.

“They bring a lot of joy to the North Macedonian people because they are quality players who play for good teams and I think they deserve to make it to the World Cup.”

