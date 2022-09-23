Goran Pandev, North Macedonia’s all-time record goalscorer, announced his retirement on Thursday following a career spanning over two decades.

“I look back and it still doesn’t seem real... It has been an incredible journey,” Pandev, 39, wrote on Instagram.

“A beautiful chapter ends... I carry with me an incredible baggage of emotions... I am happy to have shared them together.”

After being scouted and signed by Inter Milan when he was only 18, Pandev has spent almost all of his footballing days in Italy.

