Ian Baraclough has been sacked as Northern Ireland manager after a dismal Nations League campaign, the Irish Football Association announced on Friday.
Baraclough, who replaced Michael O’Neill in June 2020, had been under pressure after his side collected only five points from a possible 18 in League C.
They narrowly avoided relegation in a campaign in which they had targeted promotion.
Click here for full story.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us