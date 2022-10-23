Norton has launched the latest version of its iconic Commando.
Called the Commando 961, it’s a new take on the firm’s classic motorcycle built at its facility in Solihull. Two versions are available from the off; the SP and CR.
Both use the same 961cc parallel twin engine with 76.8bhp and 81Nm of torque, linked to a five-speed gearbox. Up front, the Commando 961 uses 43mm Öhlins forks, which are adjustable for preload, compression and rebound damping. Then, at the rear, there’s a twin-shock setup from Öhlins. All bikes get a Brembo braking setup as standard, too.
The Commando 961 also incorporates classic styling elements such as its hand-built frame and exhaust, while two colour options – Matrix Black and Matrix Platinum – are available. The former is contrasted by a gold Norton logo and pinstriping, while the Platinum version adds to its black pinstripes with red detailing.
Read the full story at timesmotors.com
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us