Norton has launched the latest version of its iconic Commando.

Called the Commando 961, it’s a new take on the firm’s classic motorcycle built at its facility in Solihull. Two versions are available from the off; the SP and CR.

Both use the same 961cc parallel twin engine with 76.8bhp and 81Nm of torque, linked to a five-speed gearbox. Up front, the Commando 961 uses 43mm Öhlins forks, which are adjustable for preload, compression and rebound damping. Then, at the rear, there’s a twin-shock setup from Öhlins. All bikes get a Brembo braking setup as standard, too.

The Commando 961 also incorporates classic styling elements such as its hand-built frame and exhaust, while two colour options – Matrix Black and Matrix Platinum – are available. The former is contrasted by a gold Norton logo and pinstriping, while the Platinum version adds to its black pinstripes with red detailing.

