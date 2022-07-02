It’s the first bike to be produced since the firm was taken over by TVS Motor Company in 2020.

Norton Motorcycles has opened orders for its V4SV.

Produced at the firm’s new factory in Solihull, Birmingham, the new V4SV is the first bike to roll off the production line since Norton was taken over by TVS Motor Company in April 2020.

The V4SV will be available in two colours – Carbon and Manx Silver – with the latter incorporating a silver bodywork design with red and carbon pinstripes, alongside a black front number board and contrast red OZ Racing forged aluminium.

