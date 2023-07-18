The prolific Ada Hegerberg wants to cap her return from the international wilderness by firing Norway back among the elite at the Women’s World Cup starting this week.

The former Ballon d’Or winner stepped away from the international scene in 2017 citing concerns over the inequality of treatment given to women’s teams by the Norwegian football federation.

The striker’s self-imposed exile lasted five years and meant she missed the 2019 World Cup, where Norway reached the quarter-finals, before she returned in time for Euro 2022.

That was a forgettable tournament however — Hegerberg failed to score as Norway lost 8-0 to hosts England on the way to a group-stage exit.

