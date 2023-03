Norway’s star striker Erling Haaland will miss the country’s next two Euro qualifiers against Spain and Georgia due to a groin injury, the Norwegian FA said Tuesday.

Haaland, who recently scored five goals for his club Manchester City against Leipzig in the Champions League and a hat-trick against Burnley in the FA Cup, complained about groin pain following the Burnley game over the weekend.

The Norwegian Football Federation said Haaland had left the national team’s training camp in Marbella, Spain, to undergo a medical follow-up with his Premier League club.

Read full story on wwwsportsdesk.com.mt