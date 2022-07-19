Norwegian women’s football head coach Martin Sjogren has been axed after the team’s humiliating European Championship group stage defeat to England, the national federation announced on Tuesday.

England recorded the biggest win in European Championship history with an 8-0 demolition of Norway on July 11.

“We’re all disappointed with the performances at the European Championship this summer,” said federation president Lise Klaveness in a statement.

The Scandinavians had nourished medal ambitions after the return of top scorer Ada Hegerberg following five years of self-imposed exile in protest at the inequality of treatment given to men’s and women’s teams by the Norwegian federation.

Swede Sjogren, 45, and his assistant Anders Jacobson took charge in January 2017, but are leaving by mutual consent with one year left on their contracts, the federation said.

