Norway’s hopes of reaching the Women’s World Cup last 16 hang in the balance after they lost star forward Ada Hegerberg to injury before kickoff and were then held 0-0 by Switzerland on Tuesday.

Former Ballon d’Or winner Hegerberg had lined up for the national anthems in Hamilton before heading back towards the dressing room, with Sophie Roman Haug coming in as a last-minute replacement.

The Norwegian Football Association said Hegerberg had felt a pain in her groin in the last sprint of the warm-up.

Norway lacked inspiration in the final third in the absence of the UEFA Champions League’s all-time top scorer, and they remain without a goal or a win at this World Cup.

