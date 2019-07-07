Norwegian former Olympic and world biathlon champion Halvard Hanevold has died aged 49 at his home near Oslo, Norway's biathlon federation has announced.

No cause of death was given for Hanevold, who won individual Olympic gold in the 20km discipline in 1998 and went on to collect relay golds in Salt Lake City in 2002 and Vancouver in 2010. He earned individual world gold in 2003, as well as four relay or team titles from 1995 to 2009.

Ole Einar Bjorndalen, Norway's biathlon legend who retired in 2018 after collecting 13 Olympic medals, paid tribute to his former teammate who died Tuesday.

"You were a fantastic human being," he said of Halvard, who retired in 2010 after serving 18 years in Norway's national team. Later he worked as a specialist commentator for Norwegian state television channel NRK.

"An incredible athlete and a brilliant person" said current Olympic biathlon champion Frenchman Martin Fourcade.