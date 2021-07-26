Kristian Blummenfelt of Norway won the men’s triathlon Olympic title on Monday in a race marred by a bizarre false start.

The 27-year-old — the first Norwegian to medal in the triathlon — crossed the line in a time of 1hr 45min 4sec before raising the tape above his head and throwing himself to the ground in celebration.

Victory came as no surprise to Blummenfelt.

“When I was standing on the pontoon ready to go,” he responded as to when he thought he would win.

Jack Yee of Britain took silver 11 seconds behind the winner whilst Hayden Wilde of New Zealand took bronze.

