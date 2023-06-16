Norwegian duo Karsten Warholm and Jakob Ingebrigtsen did not fail their demanding public at Thursday's Bislett Games as both scorched to victories in impressive times.

World and Olympic 400m hurdles champion and world record holder Warholm, running on his training ground, recorded the fourth fastest time ever with victory in 46.52sec in perfect running conditions in the Norwegian capital.

"The adrenaline was really pumping in the last 100m. It was a race I will always remember - I felt really good today and knew something special was coming," said Warholm.

"It really sucked to be out injured last year and I wanted to make sure I came back with a big boom - I've worked really hard to get back to this level so I'm really happy. I'm of course hoping for the world gold medal this year (in Budapest in August), that would be amazing to have again".

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt