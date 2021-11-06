Norwich sacked manager Daniel Farke on Saturday, hours after they beat Brentford to register their first Premier League win of the season.

The 45-year-old German had been under increasing pressure after the Canaries failed to win any of their opening 10 games on their return to the Premier League.

“In continuing to demand the very best for our football club, this decision was not an easy one,” sporting director Stuart Webber said in a statement.

