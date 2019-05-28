Joseph Borg & George Frendo, (Il-Ħaġar Gems Series No. 6)

Fondazzjoni Belt Victoria 2019, 64 pages

Throughout the ages, art has been given various different definitions. However, what is common between them is the fact that art is the product of the soul.

If science addresses the needs of the mind and the body, art brings out the beauty that lies in the lowest recesses of the soul. While all men and women are born artists, the ability of expressing art is not a gift to be bestowed on one and all. Those who are blessed make a name for themselves in the artistic field they excel in.

Gozitan-born Paul Haber is an artist whose name does not need any introduction. Born in Xewkija in 1940, Haber’s artistic traits appeared early in his childhood. His father was a woodwork teacher who inspired his children with love for nature and its beauty.

The family background nourished his innate love for art. Unfortunately, as a student growing up in Gozo, there were no courses available that could help him develop his artistic abilities any further. However, Haber was not to be discouraged. What his island could not provide, the bigger world could give.

As Joyce Guillaumier wrote in the biographical sketch that appears in this publication, Paul “took a full course of theoretical and practical art lessons by correspondences, earning his first diploma from the London Art College when he obtained a Pass with Honours’ (cfr. P. 17). Ceramics would be the artistic field in which Haber would make a name for himself and his name has become synonymous with it as it will remain for ever.

What his island could not provide, the bigger world could give

Nostalgia is the name of the exhibition of ceramics by Haber on display at Il-Ħaġar Museum Complex in Victoria. Inaugurated on June 16, the exhibition has been extended to August 7. The accompanying publication consists of a foreword by museum originator Mgr Joseph Farrugia, Canon George Frendo’s article Nostalgia, Joe Camilleri’s study about the artist himself and a biographical note by Guillaumier updated by Haber’s wife Joan.

The two pages at the end of the publication feature an exhaustive list of Haber’s qualifications, exhibitions and awards transforming the booklet into a definitive item of Melitensia, considering the fact that it would be otherwise difficult to obtain a complete list of such bibliographical importance for Haber.

Carrying the same name as that of the exhibition currently on show at Il-Ħaġar, Nostalgia is certainly the best tribute Gozo could give to one of its most celebrated artistic sons of the contemporary age.

The book may be obtained by e-mailing info@heartofgozo.org.mt.