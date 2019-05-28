Perhaps it was my avid consumption of Maltese books written in the 1970s or my dad’s colourful nostalgia, but to my young eyes, Malta was a land of vivid technicolour. I remember our drive from the airport to Gozo to see my grandparents and the route we took; if I close my eyes even now I can see the glorious purple-pink bougainvillea, the blushing cactus fruits and the trees, so very many trees.

My favourite road was the one which links Msida to Birkirkara. I remember being so small that I had to crane my neck to look up and see the sun shining through the green, leafy canopy. They remain imposing even now though I am very far from small.

My Malta was always seen through the eyes of a foreigner: I didn’t know her, but I was in love with her and it was a love which came from my very soul. I may have spent my early years elsewhere, but this was home and my bones knew it. Nostalgia is a very dangerous thing because it robs you of feeling happy with the present, while painting the past far more beautiful than it actually was. Yet at the same time, it reminds us of how we have evolved and changed. Contrary to what many Maltese seem to think, growth does not start by demolishing everything that has brought you to where you are today.

Everything which made us so uniquely us is all but gone

Why do I say this? This very week it is being proposed that 549 trees be uprooted, 49,000 square metres of virgin land be squandered and a number of historic buildings close to St Paul’s Chapel, in Attard, be put in danger for the sake of yet more roads. By the time this goes to print, the Planning Authority’s decision will be out and if things go as they have recently, so will half of the trees. The proposed rape is to happen on what is considered to be one of the most picturesque roads in Malta. One of the only ones that is still able to give us an illusion of space while remaining unique in its Malteseness. It doesn’t even bear thinking about.

With every new project that steals a little more of the country’s soul, I feel a little more dejected and demoralised. In all honesty, if it weren’t for my parents and my close ties with my friends, I would have probably fled years and years ago: a refugee from my own people. I look around me and I no longer recognise the Malta of my childhood.

Where are the fields? Where is that whirring sound that a thousand cicadas would make breaking the hallowed silence of the siesta? Where is the sparkling blue sea and the sandy beach? Everything which made us so uniquely us is all but gone, the land full of pockmarks and weeping gashes that we keep filling with more ill-fitting concrete.

Dust fills the air of most of our towns till you don’t know whether you’re crying from all the ugliness around you or because you now suffer from asthma. I’ve never had lung problems, yet I spent half of last winter and the better part of this summer coughing merrily away. One x-ray later and I’m no closer to discovering why I feel this way, yet the answer has been all around me all along.

I can’t get my fellow countrymen to see the world the way I do, nor can I change their idea of what constitutes progress but what I will say is this. Take a long, hard look around you and ask yourself if you can recognise your country. Instead of spending €55 million on yet another road which is going to be rendered equally useless in a few years’ time, maybe we should be trying to tackle the traffic issue from its roots rather than uprooting yet even more trees. Maybe then the idiots who still care will stop chanting: Oh, my Malta, what have they done to you?