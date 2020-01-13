The Razzett tal-Markiz Mallia Tabone in Mosta is presenting an exhibition titled Nostalgia by Rita Turinese.

Turinese was born in Libya in 1943. At five years old, her family moved to Catania, Sicily, where she lived until 2006 and then moved to the US. In 2010, she landed in Mosta, where she has resided for the last nine years.

Turinese took up painting as a hobby about 20 years ago. She attended art lessons under the direction of Italian artist Dina Viglianisi for two years, during which time she discovered and developed her own style and love for oil painting and landscapes.

The exhibition runs until January 26. The Razzett’s opening hours are from Monday to Saturday from 6 to 8pm and Sundays from 10am to noon and from 6 to 8pm.