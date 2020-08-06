In my contribution of July 24 I had appealed to the government to reach an agreement with the opposition on constitutional reform necessitated by the recommenda­tions made by the Venice Commission in December 2018.

I am happy to note that after a mature discussion involving Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis, opposition MP Chris Said, the prime minister and the leader of the opposition, an agreement was reached on the main points at issue.

The first important amendment relates to the appointment of the President of Malta. The opposition, both in the previous and current legislature, had been insisting that the holder of the highest position in the state hierarchy should not be elected or removed by a simple majority of one in parliament but by a two-thirds majority of MPs.

This proposal only featured in the opposition’s position which was communicated to the Venice Commission on May 18 this year. At no point did the government bring forward this proposal at that time. After the virtual meetings with the commission in May 2020, the government announced that cabinet had approved that in future the president shall be elected by such a qualified majority of two-thirds.

However, when the bill was published, it transpired that ultimately the government would appoint the president itself if no two-thirds majority was obtained after two rounds of voting.

The opposition made it clear through its spokesman on constitutional reform, Chris Said, that it would veto such an amendment. The moment one creates a fallback position, the government of the day would use such a mechanism when it suited it.

The argument on the opposition side, as well within the Steering Committee on Constitutional Reform, presided over by the president, of which I and Amy Camilleri Zahra, along with Chris Said form part, argued that in those offices that require a two-thirds majority, namely the auditor general, deputy auditor general, ombudsman and commissioner for standards, agreement had always been reached; and in those cases there was no fallback position.

The government insisted on appointing the president itself if no agreement was reached, until the very last moment.

Indeed, during the committee stage of the bill, Zammit Lewis stated that he had already given away his jacket and shirt to the opposition to reach an agreement: why should he give away his tie? This sartorial metaphor, colour­ful as it is, indeed showed how adamant the government was in sticking to its position.

We should rejoice right now for what has been achieved so far

According to the agreement, the two-thirds rule in the election of the president will have no exceptions and have no fallback position.

I will not state the obvious: that this was a victory for the opposition’s stand; but Zammit Lewis should also be praised for not insisting on a major stumbling block. After all, to err is human, but to persist is diabolical.

The second point relates to the appointment of the chief justice. Last April, an agreement was reached in general that the chief justice should be appointed by a two-thirds majority of the legislature.

When the bill was published, however, it again transpired that the government insisted on appointing the holder to such office itself, if no agreement was reached with the opposition.

The government, once again at the final stages of the passage of the bill through parliament, realising that the two-thirds majority would not be obtained if it kept insisting on its proposal of a fallback position, accepted the opposition’s argument, and withdrew the fallback position clause.

As to the appointment of members of the judiciary, up till now this was in the absolute discretion of the prime minister.

This was heavily criticised by the Venice Commission. In fact, the final proposal agreed upon is that the presi­dent, acting according to his own deliberate judgement, i.e. without acting on the advice of the government of the day, as is legally the case in most instances, will appoint a judge by selecting one from a list of three candidates proposed by an Appointments Committee in which the members of the judiciary will enjoy an in-built majority in membership.

The members of the Permanent Commission against Corruption are, in practice, chosen by the government of the day; the President of Malta must now choose one member on the advice of the prime minister, another on that of the leader of the opposition, and the chairman has to be chosen by two-thirds majority – again the government withdrew its fallback position proposal.

Even more serious was the government’s proposal to grant unto itself the right to appoint an ombudsman if no two-thirds majority is reached. This was a dangerous and obnoxious proposal for the ombudsman has been appointed as a parliamentary officer for the past 25 years by a two-thirds majority of all the members of the legislature without any fallback position.

Why introduce the fallback position of appointment by the government of the day now? The government relented and withdrew the fallback position.

I think this is an excellent first agreement, a huge improvement on the present legal position. The process of constitutional change continues. There are other propo­sals that the opposition would like to discuss, such as the appointment of the constitutional authorities and commissions where, by some further negotiation, agreement can be reached.

We should rejoice right now for what has been achieved so far. A full discussion on constitutional reform beyond the Venice Commission recommendations will lie in the convention that the president is adamant on convening.

The fact remains however, that what has been achieved is important and remarkable. It is not a bad deal at all. All those involved in this consensus should, as the president has publicly stated, be proud of this achievement.

Tonio Borg, former European Commissioner