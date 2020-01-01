Not a single motorist was caught driving over the blood alcohol limit on New Year’s Eve, the police said on Wednesday.

Police in various localities including Attard, Burmarrad, Fgura, Floriana, San Ġwann, Sliema, St Julian’s, Swieqi, Rabat, Żabbar and Żejtun caught a total of 52 motorists breaking road rules on New Year's Eve.

Contraventions included driving without a valid licence or road insurance policy, speeding, not wearing a seatbelt, driving vehicles with tinted glass or improper headlights. Officers also came across motorists using their mobile phone while driving and others driving passenger transport vehicles without the appropriate permit.

However, nobody was caught drink-driving, the police said. Officers from the police force's traffic and dog sections were involved in checks.

The police did not say how many motorists were subjected to a breathalyser test or how many vehicles in total had been stopped for checks.

One year ago, police had tested five motorists of 558 they stopped on New Year’s Eve, with three of the five testing positive for drink-driving.

Two years ago, police stopped more than 1,800 motorists but did not catch a single drink-driver.

According to local laws, police must have a reasonable suspicion that a driver is under the influence of alcohol for them to subject the motorist to a breathalyser test.