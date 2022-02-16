Injured Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland is expected to remain sidelined for his side’s Europa League last-16 clash with Rangers on Thursday, despite returning to team training.

“He is not an option,” said Dortmund coach Marco Rose said Wednesday of the Norwegian striker, who has been out since January 22 with a muscular injury.

Haaland appears to moving closer to a comeback, however, with Kicker magazine reporting Wednesday that he had taken part in a significant part of his side’s final training session ahead of the Rangers game.

Rose will also be without midfield general Emre Can, who is serving a suspension after he was sent off in Dortmund’s final Champions League group game against Besiktas in December.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta