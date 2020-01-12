I find that the more time passes, the more my brain discards more recent memories and simultaneously crystallises my childhood ones. I had once read somewhere that this happens because the brain always imprints the first time something happens and the more that that action is repeated, the more the brain stops registering it.

Whatever the reason, even if I had a lobotomy, I wouldn’t be able to forget that dingy room where a group of us girls would sit in order to receive lessons in preparation for our sacrament of confirmation. We each had one of those blue books with a dove on it and, almost every lesson, we would repeat the eight beatitudes. Many times, our lovely teacher would follow this up by quoting further lines from the Gospel of Matthew, where Jesus says; “For I was hungry, and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty, and you gave me something to drink...” and so on and so forth.

I hadn’t thought about our weekly recitations for years, but this week I was rudely reminded of them when Konrad Mizzi decided that it was appropriate to use lines of biblical proportion in order to justify what seems to have become a widespread, complete disregard for the suffering of others.

The populist phrasing, playing on a narrative that he knew everyone who had ever been to Church would recognise, turned the Catholic teachings on their head and stated: “Ħrabtu minn pajjiżkom. Salvajnikom mill-għarqa. Tajnikom kenn f’darna. Libbisnikom. Tmajnikom. Imma issa tgħallmu irrispettawna. Lilna, lil pajjiżna, il-kultura, ir-reliġjon u l-poplu tagħna.”

He no doubt thought that he was being very clever, but what he certainly did reveal is how far he will go to garner some cheap right-wing support and how little he cares to understand the situation that asylum-seekers who end up on this godforsaken rock have found themselves in. If Jesus were around today, he would have flipped more than a table.

You’ve disrobed them of dignity and humanity

Go to Marsa at any time of the day on any day of the week and you will find able-bodied men ambling about in twos and threes looking bored, fed-up and in some cases, downright desperate. Not only do they have nothing to do but they also don’t have the hope of getting anything to do. Now, imagine this was your life day after waking day.

Couple this with the trauma of being in a new land where no one speaks your language, the trauma of leaving your homeland under such horrific circumstances and the obvious lack of welcome that you are receiving from the locals, and what you have in your hands is nothing short of a ticking time bomb.

It’s taking years upon years for some of these people to be processed thanks to a gaping and widely acknowledged lack of resources and yet nothing changes. There were months of other incidents leading up to Wednesday’s fire and yet, better living quarters aren’t being erected for these people and processing times aren’t being shortened. It’s almost like the government thinks that if we ignore the problem enough, it will simply disappear, just like Keith Schembri’s mobile phone.

Of course, if all this weren’t enough, the authorities decided to go a step further and make a spectacle out of all those who were arrested. Paraded through the main street of our capital like something out of a Toni Morrison slave narrative, some reportedly even barefoot, these men were not remotely afforded the kind of dignity and privacy we give to even the meanest of the meanest.

Forget innocent before proven guilty: all this sorry spectacle highlighted is how institutionalised our racism is and how many seem to feel that somehow, these people who have been dealt a rotten hand in life, are lesser beings unworthy of the same levels of sympathy and care that every other person on this spit of land gets.

You may believe you’ve clothed them, Mr Mizzi, (though even that is highly debatable) but there’s little point in doing that when you’ve disrobed them of their dignity and humanity. You are not better; you are just luckier.