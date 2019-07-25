Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has suggested that Renato Sanches and Jerome Boateng may be heading for the exit door at Bayern Munich, telling Sky Germany that both players will find it difficult to break into the first team this season.

Portuguese midfielder Sanches and German defender Boateng have both pushed for a move away from Bayern in recent months. Both have dropped down the pecking order in their positions.

Sanches, 22, was fined 10,000 Euros ($11,100) by the club after he publicly complained of a lack of game time and stated his desire to leave following a cameo appearance in Bayern's 2-2 draw with Hertha Berlin last Friday.

"Renato is a player who wants to play, and I can understand that. We need to find a solution that also suits the coach and the club," Rummenigge told Sky.

The Bayern CEO expressed sympathy for Sanches, who has made just 17 starts for Bayern since arriving three years ago with a winner's medal and Young Player of the Tournament award from Euro 2016.

"He came to us as a golden boy and newly crowned European Champion three years ago. Now he has lost his place in the national team, and he needs to play if he wants to get it back," said Rummenigge.

Yet the CEO admitted that it would it would "not be easy" for Sanches to compete with new signing Philippe Coutinho.

He added that the same was true of veteran defender Jerome Boateng, following the arrival of Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard.

"(Boateng) will not find it easy to get regular game time," said Rummenigge.

"If he wants to leave the club, he needs to tell us."

Boateng, 30, appeared certain to leave Bayern at the end of last season after club president Uli Hoeness advised him to "find a new club".

Yet his departure was thrown into doubt after Mats Hummels returned to Borussia Dortmund. Coach Niko Kovac insisted last week that the 2014 World Cup winner remained part of his plans.