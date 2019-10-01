The country needs to return to having a strong link between the education system and the employment market, Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia said on Tuesday.

Addressing a news conference on the party’s education proposals for the Budget, Dr Delia said the best jobs the economy was creating were going to foreign workers.

The Education Minister had himself acknowledged this, he said.

Dr Delia expressed concern about early school leaving rates, which remain among the continent's worst and far from the 10 per cent target set by the European Union.

Malta's early school leaving rate has declined drastically over the past 15 years, from 32.2 per cent in 2006 to 17.5 per cent last year.

However, Dr Delia noted, the rate only fell by 0.2 percentage points in 2018 - the lowest drop recorded in recent years. Malta was also lagging behind in literacy targets, as it continues to grapple with the lowest literacy rates in the European Union.

Those concerns were not Dr Delia's biggest worry, however.

The biggest threat facing education in Malta, the PN leader said, was that the country was not producing enough teachers. Fewer university students were following a degree in teaching.

Teachers were feeling demotivated with more than half of them saying that they would leave the profession if an opportunity came along.

“Our children returned to classrooms smelling of mould and some will start their scholastic year learning in mobile classrooms due to lack of planning by this government. Education is clearly one of the victims of the present's government economic model. The sad reality is that when education is a victim, the whole society become a victim,” Dr Delia said.



PN general secretary Clyde Puli gave a detailed account of the PN's education proposals.

These include that more resources should be dedicated to research, long-term planning, the development of students' abilities, more assistance to the teaching profession, improved facilities, greater focus and attention to the primary and kindergarten levels, appointments based on meritocracy and post-doc grants.