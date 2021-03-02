‘Development forges ahead despite strong objections.’ ‘Sheep farm granted permit by the planning commission as NGOs protest.’ ‘Demolition of historic landmark begins despite protection plea.’ ‘Local council launches petition to stop permit for petrol station in public garden.’ ‘Residents protest against plans for new block of flats in conflict with local plan policy.’

These are some of the headlines that appear in this newspaper on an almost weekly basis. It is certainly an encouraging step forward that we, as Gozo mayors, have together formed a united front to protect and preserve the characteristics that our island has to offer.

It feels like a race against time before Gozo is turned into a mere extension of an already overdeveloped Malta. Unfortunately, the challenges are many.

We all know that the key lies in the right balance between sustainable development and safeguarding our heritage. Yet, as things stand today, this is almost an impossible task to achieve.

To start with, the local plans are outdated and do not cater for the specific needs of today. The debate always seems to focus on height limitation but why not, for example, force the developer to implement green facades in our village cores or emphasise an architectural design that not only respects but also enhances the surrounding area?

The Planning Authority might argue that such policies already exist, yet, the distance between paper policies and reality has never been as large.

The eyesore of high blank party walls and grey bricks at the industrial SME park in Xewkija, currently under construction, is a prime example of how to ruin the countryside and the skyline of the iconic Rotunda basilica.

Slowly, one ‘wrong’ permit after another, we are creating a snowball effect that risks destroying Gozo in the process.

The green space is being eroded thanks to a number of loopholes in the system that have allowed our small and fragile countryside to be filled with structures under the pretence of agricultural rooms, agricultural reservoirs (with windows too), horse stables and the infamous sheep farms.

We need to turn the ship around or we will soon end up destroying the very soul of our island

In Għajnsielem alone, over a stretch of 500 metres, we had three recent sheep farm applications with one given the green light, another refused and the third in appeal stage (against which our council is registered as an objector).

Ironically, a recent planning application by our council to clean up an area and turn it into a small public garden was rejected by the Planning Authority on grounds that it does not fit in with the surrounding environment.

The reality is that the majority of local councils lack proper information and resources to fight certain controversial developments. Certain councils do not even have the financial resources to appoint architects and lawyers in order to object or appeal the never-ending permit applications.

Just one large development can totally change the social fabric of a village. To provide a perspective, in Għajnsielem, three particular developments house nearly 20 per cent of the village population. Qala is currently facing a similar scenario.

The planning gains or the contribution fees that go back into the community should also be drastically increased to reflect today’s realities.

Local councils can reinforce the battle against large developments, however, this can only be done if local governments are entrusted with more say and more weight around the discussion table.

Large-scale developments, permits in the village cores, near historical landmarks and outside development zones should all be vetted at a local stage.

After all, it is local our councils that represent the voice of the residents.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt once said: “A nation that destroys its soil destroys itself.” We need to turn the ship around or we will soon end up destroying the very soul of our island.

It will require a commitment and it will hurt those who stand to lose.

But future generations will forever thank us for preserving the last few elements of what makes Gozo an attractive home for all of us.

Kevin Cauchi, mayor of Għajnsielem