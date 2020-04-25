Malta’s maritime sector is facing total wipeout yet the government has not even sent stakeholders an acknowledgement following a crisis meeting held three weeks ago, the sector’s lobby group said on Saturday.

The Malta Maritime Forum said that local players have lost anything between 40 per cent and 100 per cent of their business in the past months, with the sector having been hit by a slowdown in business as early as February, when Chinese ports were closed and ship voyages cancelled.

The MMF said it had met with Prime Minister Robert Abela on April 7 to discuss the situation and to propose an aid scheme which would see employers foot 60 per cent of wages, with the government paying 30 per cent and workers taking a 10 per cent cut in exchange for having their jobs guaranteed.

An estimated 11,500 workers are employed within the sector, which includes services such as stevedoring, transhipment, pilotage, towage, ship repair and port services in general.

“It is regretful and most insensitive that after three weeks since our meeting, we have not had the decency of an acknowledgement, let alone a confirmation,” the MMF said.

Stakeholders warned that the slowdown would not be over soon and contrasted the response in Malta to that by governments in the UK and South Korea.

UK transport minister Kelly Tolhurst has paid tribute to the shipping sector for their work during the crisis, while shipping giants South Korea have guaranteed more than US$1 billion in aid to the sector, the MMF said.

“Government’s policy of ignoring the maritime industry will have deep and long-lasting effects,” the MMF.

“The people employed in this industry are owed support from the public coffers to which they have contributed and it is not fair that employees are discriminated against.”