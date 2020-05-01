Sixteen services that help out homeless people have come together to set up a platform that among others will see the opening of quarantine facilities for vulnerable people.

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased concern among those working with homeless people about the challenges that their clients are facing, especially as staying at home implies that everyone has a 'home'.

They are sharing their concerns and solutions through the Platform Against Homelessness, set up by YMCA Malta.

The platform acknowledged the need for a centralised system through which clients could be referred to a quarantine facility.

It entered into discussions with the Ministry for Social Accommodation, which helped establish a central inter-ministerial team to tackle homelessness holistically.

Within days, this collaboration kicked off a separate process for swabbing, the creation of a centralised referral system and the provision of transport for those who do not have their own means.