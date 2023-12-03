Struggling hosts Germany welcomed the outcome of Saturday’s Euro 2024 draw, coach Julian Nagelsmann saying “it’s not a group of death, but a very good one” after his side were placed with Switzerland, Scotland and Hungary.

The Germans will open the tournament against Scotland in Munich on June 14, before facing 1954 World Cup final opponents Hungary in Stuttgart on June 19.

Germany will play their final Group A match against Switzerland in Frankfurt on June 23, with the two neighbouring countries never having faced each other at the Euro.

Three-time European champions Germany have come into the tournament in poor form.

Qualified as hosts, Germany have won just three of 11 matches since a second successive World Cup group stage exit last year in Qatar.

