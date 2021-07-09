A man charged with raping his former wife has been aqcuitted by a jury on Friday.

The man, a 30-year-old Libyan, was charged with raping the woman, with whom he had children, in his Sliema apartment on Christmas eve 2018.

He was also accused of performing a non-consensual sexual act with her and threatening her.

Sources told Times of Malta that a jury on Friday delivered a verdict of not guilty on all three counts he was charged with.

It is understood that while seven jurors went for a not guilty verdict, two voted guilty.

The trial began on Monday before judge Aaron Bugeja and was held behind closed doors.

The accused's lawyers were Mario Mifsud and Christian Camilleri.

The accused, who cannot be named by court order to protect the identity of the woman and children, pled not guilty.