The Maltese climate will become more arid in the future, with potentially devastating impacts on the ecosystems and human health, according to initial studies carried out recently.

Dr James Ciarlo, a scientist specialising in the use of regional climate models concluded that Malta’s (and Europe’s) record high temperatures in the past days were “definitely” a consequence of man-made climate change.

Dr Ciarlo confirms what Malta has known for some time. Global warming will lead to more extreme and haphazard weather patterns, with prolonged Saharan-style heatwaves, more intense rainy periods and longer dryer spells.

The escalating rise in temperatures will be accompanied by severe water shortages as rainfall in Malta is drastically reduced.

Moreover, predicted sea level rises could transform the landscape and impact buildings that are close to the sea in low-lying areas, an impact which would be further compounded by strong winds and storm surges battering the coast.

Lack of water and moisture in the soil and rising sea levels will lead to increased salinity and negative impacts on crop yields. ‘Desertification’ of the Maltese countryside will become unstoppable. The effects on our natural heritage landscapes, flora and fauna will be devastating.

Put starkly, climate change threatens the basic elements of life in Malta: access to water, food production, health, the impact on security through increased migration from people fleeing their climate-hit countries, threats to Malta’s coastal areas and the ecology itself.

The reality is that climate change will have fundamental cultural, human and societal effects. If the integrity of Malta’s physical environment and way of life is destabilised then social dislocation will follow.

It is therefore essential that Malta should start preparing now for future climate change impacts. Sectoral long-term adaptation and mitigation contingency plans need to start right away.

This includes, inter alia, identifying the areas which will be prone to sea flooding and building appropriate flood defences; drawing up a comprehensive water policy framework plan to ensure the survival of the mean sea level aquifer; and developing comprehensive mitigation and adaptability plans to protect our cultural heritage.

By their nature these are costly long-term infrastructure projects. A responsible government would start detailed planning now, and implementation as soon as possible thereafter.

What is needed is a comprehensive climate change risk assessment leading to detailed sectoral management plans designed to mitigate every aspect of the possible adverse impacts of climate change or natural disaster hazard.

Sadly, we know our governments are reluctant to invest and plan for what is potentially a problem that will outlast legislatures. Sadly, we also know that for Malta’s Labour government, short-term financial gain trumps any initiative to cater for the inevitable long-term impact of climate change.

A sensible government, genuinely concerned about Malta’s long-term well-being, would start acting at once – rather than slapping nature in the face as is currently happening with the barbaric destruction of trees and the untrammelled effects of the construction industry juggernaut.

The management plan should form the basis for the implementation of effective preventive or adaptive measures: the adjustments needed in response to actual or expected climatic changes with a view to mitigating them. We need to take these steps and incur costs now as an investment to avoid the risk of very severe consequences in the future.

We cannot afford complacency where something as fundamental as a country’s social well-being, physical landscape, cultural heritage and identity are concerned.

It is sad that Malta appears to be acting in reverse. A report last week showed Malta to be one of the worst recyclers in the EU. We keep building valleys and there is absolutely no incentive to protect what is left of our groundwater.

As the environment sinks, activists are expected to gather in Attard this morning to do their bit to try to save dozens of trees from being uprooted to pave the way for more traffic. History will one day judge our failure to act.