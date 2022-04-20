Culture Minister Owen Bonnici has not weighed in on the state broadcaster’s failure to report Pope Francis’ anti-corruption message to Malta.

“When it comes to the news of the national broadcaster, politicians should not pass judgement or impinge on the details provided by the newsroom,” Bonnici told Times of Malta on Tuesday.

Questions have been raised after PBS’s coverage of the pope’s speech in Malta earlier this month left out his comments on corruption, land speculation, and honesty in politics.

While his anti-corruption stance was given prominence by all local major news organisations, TVM focused on how the pontiff described Malta as the “heart of the Mediterranean”.

The headline raised eyebrows, with some viewers taking to social media to lament the broadcaster’s failure to report the main thrust of the pope’s message.

Bonnici was speaking to reporters after visiting and meeting the production team behind the music festival Mużika Mużika.

Bonnici said TVM had provided “good coverage” of Pope Francis’ visit, which was widely followed.

Asked whether he felt leaving out the Holy Father’s comments on corruption was a disservice to viewers, Bonnici said the entire speech had been broadcast live.

I am here to ensure the independence of the newsroom - Owen Bonnici

Bonnici said it is not right for politicians to meddle in the broadcaster’s newsroom or its editorial decisions.

“I am here to ensure the independence of the newsroom,” Bonnici said.

Malta’s broadcasting watchdog has also skirted the issue.

The Broadcasting Authority has said it did not feel the need to take any action over TVM’s failure to report the pope’s anti-corruption speech.

PBS has over the years been criticised for failing to report criticism of the administration.