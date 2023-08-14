Sweden will feed off the hurt of numerous near-misses when they face Spain in the Women’s World Cup semi-finals on Tuesday in Auckland.

Sweden beat Japan 2-1 on Friday to reach their third semi-final in the last four World Cups, and their fifth overall, but they have never gone on to win the tournament.

Peter Gerhardsson’s side were also semi-finalists at last year’s European Championship and have been beaten finalists at the last two Olympics.

“We have had a lot of good results in recent tournaments so it is not a coincidence that we are in this situation and I think that it is time,” Sweden’s Chelsea midfielder Johanna Kaneryd told reporters on Sunday.

Read the full story on Times of Malta Sport...

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.