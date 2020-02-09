The name vodka is believed to come from the Slavic word meaning little water. According to Russian legend, a monk based inside the Kremlin made the first recipe in 1430.

Vodka is characteristic not only of Russia or Poland. Why not the North Downs or the Wey and Mole Valleys? Why not vodka from Surrey? The Major will provide you with the answer.

Admired by Tennyson, the Silent Pool within the Duke of Northumberland’s Albury Estate near Guildford is considered to be a sacred site. It is also famous for being the place where Agatha Christie’s car was found when she disappeared. Now, it’s famous for its Wry Vodka besides its gin stills – Juliette and Ophelia − and the 1873 hardwood-fired Major.

Distiller Todd Zillwood-Hunt said: “We contribute financially to the upkeep of the Silent Pool. This includes funding for the eradication of non-native weed from the pool and for restoring and maintaining its natural plant life and surrounding area. The charcoal through which our vodka is filtered is locally made. It’s a real Home Counties vodka.”

Surrey has its own way of drinking its home-grown native vodka, Wry Vodka, by infusing it with a chamomile tea bag for 24 hours.

Then the concoction is poured over a sugar cube into a glass of champagne or prosecco. That’s the way the Major wants it.

British vodkas originate from some strange sources. West Dorset dairy farmer Jason Barber and sculptor Paul Archard got the idea for their pure milk Black Cow vodka from a Siberian tribe that makes firewater from fermented mare’s milk. Their still is called Ermitrude.

Polish distiller Eric Olszewska acquired the knowledge from his grandfather and, after coming to work in England, suggested the idea of making vodka to potato farmer David Rawlings who now offers “a taste of Yorkshire from the ground up” with his seed-to-bottle range of Priory flavoured vodkas that include toffee, hot chilli and grapefruit.

16 tonnes of potatoes made only 1,000 litres of alcohol which, after a 40-hour process, was very disheartening

Rawlings grew up on the Priory Farm and has farmed it all his life.

“I wasn’t much of a vodka drinker (or anything drinker) which apparently means my palate is extremely in tune to flavours. Our still is a copper column from Austria. We fondly call her ‘Isabella’ after one of the prioresses of Syningthwaite. The potato skins feed our livestock of sheep and six Hereford cows. But they are mainly pets,” he said.

Arbikie Distillery in Arbroath makes vodka from Marius Piper, King Edward and Cultra potatoes.

Ogilvy is another bespoke Scottish vodka brand, while Wales boasts Pendyryn as a producer of vodka.

Jelley’s Distillery in Northamptonshire started operations in June 2015, during which time its owner, Benjamin T. Jelley, was working as a creative designer for a retail design agency. In May 2018, he became a full-time distiller and now makes vegan, kosher straight, grain and pomegranate and rosemary vodkas, all bearing Soil Association Certification.

Barrie Gibson came to vodka via Hull, TV, academia and cider.

“We only had six trees. We pressed by hand and paid helpers with bottles. In 2012, we went commercial and established Fowey Valley Cidery in Golant making 7.5 per cent champagne-style cider. We have launched a new product almost every year – eau de vie, pommeau and now foy gin and vodka,” Gibson said.

Also in Cornwall, the Colwith family produces Aval Dor Cornish potato vodka and a rose and hibiscus vodka.

St Keverne’s Curio Spirits C’s flavoured vodka includes cardamom and cocoa nib. According to its distiller, Rubina Khan-Tyler-Street, this vodka is delicious with Cointreau. One can make a chocolate orange martini or savour it as an addition to an apple tarte tatin.

Launched in 2014 at former software developer Paul Bowler’s kitchen, Winchester Distiller not only makes Twisted Nose watercress gin but also wasabi vodka made from locally-grown mushrooms.

The Phillips brothers make RK vodka in Norfolk while in the Cotswolds, the British Honey Co.’s Jamie Baggot, a former fishmonger, makes Keepr’s Espresso vodka as well as a chocolate mint vodka liqueur. He made a special limited-edition vodka for the SAS (Special Air Service) in Hereford. The latest addition to the The British Honey Co. portfolio is horseradish vodka.

In Dorset, Liberty Fields’ stills Juno and Olivia make Porter Perfection using heritage apples from long-established species. Market Harborough in Leicestershire boasts Two Birds Spirits which makes a raspberry vodka.

Potato farmer Will Chase sold the potato-crisp firm Tyrell’s for £30 million.

“I wanted to remain in farming and produce a great-tasting product we could make from potatoes. While travelling in the US looking for packaging equipment for chips, I stumbled on a small distillery making potato vodka. I got a rectifying column and made the first batch of vodka in June 2008. We had a quick reality check. Sixteen tonnes of potatoes made only 1,000 litres of alcohol which, after a 40-hour process, was very disheartening!,” Chase said.

Hepple Spirits in Northumberland is run by food writer Valentine Warner, barman Nick Strangeway, drinks developer Cairbry Hill, countryman Walter Riddell and master distiller Chris Garden. The distillery has also developed a forward-thinking sustainable juniper propagation programme on the moors of the Northumberland National Park. In 2018 they launched their small batch Douglas Fir Vodka.

In Tonbridge in Kent, Teresa Seamer makes Lord and Lady Muck sugar beet toffee, cocoa nibs and vanilla vodka. She is a former wine importer and now runs a gift shop as well.

A Yorkshire hedgerow vodka is the latest edition to Sloemotion’s drinks portfolio. V Gallery in High Wycombe makes marshmallow, coconut and cucumber vodkas and Firebox sells a novelty cannabis vodka. T.E.A (Tea Enhanced Alcohol) won at the prestigious San Francisco Spirits Show with its Early Grey vodka.

But the most unusual vodka must be the limited edition Brexitodka, made by Norfolk’s Archangel Distillery in 2017.

“It’s an excellent drink to drown your sorrows, celebrate independence or just toast further paralysis,” distiller Peter Allingham noted.