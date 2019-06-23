Contrary to what was reported by Times of Malta in the article ‘Anti-money laundering investigators “get it wrong”: Edward Scicluna’, the gist of the minister’s address was that the Maltese regulatory authorities will be showing the world that rather than pointing fingers or blaming, they wish to look ahead, change and improve their systems and be effective in their AML task.

The minister further explained that the evaluation procedures carried out by international organisations such as IMF, FIAP, FATF, Moneyval and the rating agencies, allow for a phase where the country being evaluated is given the opportunity to point out any factual errors in a report. Some of these errors occur due to the time limitations of the mission carrying out the evaluation. In any case, the organisation will have the last say to accept or refuse changes to the report.

The point made by the minister is that these international organisations should be given the space and allowed to come to their own conclusions, after all the set procedures have been followed, as they are followed in all member countries.

Leaking of documents and quoting the minister out of context can only be seen as an attempt to interfere in these set and agreed procedures and possibly prejudice Malta’s case.