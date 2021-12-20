Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says player safety is at risk after his side were made to play their Premier League game against Wolverhampton Wanders on Sunday despite a COVID-19 outbreak.

Tuchel’s side had a request for the fixture to be postponed after reporting several positive cases at the club.

Chelsea had just four outfield players on the bench as they drew 0-0 with Wolves.

“It is not safe,” Tuchel told BBC Sport.

He added: “We talk about protecting players and a safe environment but it is not safe. I would be not surprised if the next test shows up and we have more positives.

