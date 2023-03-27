Poland, Ukraine and the Baltic states reiterated on Monday their call to maintain the ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes at the Olympics, saying “not a single reason” existed to lift the restrictions.

“There exists not a single reason to move away from the exclusion regime for Russian and Belarusian athletes set by the IOC (International Olympic Committee) more than a year ago,” Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia said in a statement co-signed by Ukraine.

The joint stance was published by the foreign ministries on the eve of the IOC executive board meeting in Lausanne beginning Tuesday, where the issue of Russian athletes will be discussed.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt