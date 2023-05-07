World number two Aryna Sabalenka played a superb attacking game to beat Iga Swiatek in the Madrid Open final on Saturday for her first win on clay against her top-ranked rival.

The Belarusian prevailed 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 to capture the title in the Spanish capital for the second time.

Until Saturday, the 25-year-old had lost all of her three previous meetings with the Pole on clay without even winning a set.

“It’s something unbelievable. I’m really happy that I’m able to fight against her and I’m able to get this win so it’s not like so super boring for people to watch our matches,” said the champion.

“I really enjoy playing on clay, because I have extra time. It’s not super fast, so I can go for my powerful shots. There are longer rallies. It’s like not just bomb, bomb.”

