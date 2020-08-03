Across Europe, citizens have been facing a challenge like no other in generations. In a matter of months, COVID-19 has spread exponentially – becoming a public health emergency and an economic crisis, unprecedented in the disruption of our daily life.

These past months have reminded us all, in the starkest of terms, that health is a gift. And to protect this gift, unprecedented public health measures have been taken to bring the number of new infections down.

These measures, together with the enormous sacrifices made by our citizens, have allowed the progressive lifting of many restrictions imposed over the past months. A chance for people and our economies to breathe after months of lockdown – a glimpse of hope.

However, in many ways, we are now entering the most important phase. We are seeing our bars, restaurants and cinemas reopen around us and many of us are preparing to enjoy our summer holidays.

Our citizens are justifiably looking forward to rescheduling cancelled life milestones – graduations, the first steps in our younger generations’ professional lives, weddings or holidays. Yet, vigilance and caution are needed now more than ever, and from everyone.

Although we have seen the situation in the EU steadily improve, with new cases and lives lost decreasing, leaving hospital beds empty after months of chaos and hardship, the virus is still very much among us and could well resurge once more, and forcefully so, if we do not remain careful. We already see signs of this happening, with several EU countries reporting surges in infections or large localised outbreaks.

Now is not the time to let down our guard. Now is the time to focus on reinforcing our preparedness and capacity to protect our citizens in case of further outbreaks. And time is of the essence.

This is why I am calling on all member states to increase testing, contact tracing and public health surveillance – any potential new outbreak should be identified as quickly as possible and be immediately contained locally.

Nowhere in Europe should a super spreader event or an outbreak in a factory allow the virus to spread widely again.

While containing COVID-19 is saving lives and the treatment of those infected remains a priority, this cannot come at the expense of patients with other conditions. This is why I am calling for solidarity across borders when healthcare capacities at national level are overwhelmed. This is needed now more than ever.

We have to avoid, at all costs, that in the aftermath of COVID, the toll on non-COVID patients becomes even greater.

Never again should healthcare workers be put in the position of having to choose which patients receive life-saving equip­ment. This is why I am calling on all member states to have a clear picture of their needs for medi­cal supplies, national production capacities and stockpiles of essential equipment. EU level tools to procure such items are at their disposal, and they should use them, now.

As we enjoy longer days and sunshine, we must be mindful that this summer will be like no summer before. This year, travelling can be a risk. This year, making new acquaintances and socialising can be a risk. Even the smallest risk can have huge consequences. This is why I am calling on governments and public authorities across the EU to be firm, clear and direct in their communication with citizens.

Until a vaccine or an effective treatment is found, our citizens are the front line against this virus.

And while we are leaving no stone unturned to accelerate the deve­lopment of vaccines against COVID-19, support access to treatments, intensive care medicines and support clinical trials for repurposed medi­cines – preventing a resurgence of COVID-19 for now depends on us, the public, trusting and following the scientists’ recommendations to the letter.

We need all hands on deck and to focus all our efforts on avoiding any resurgence and to keeping localised outbreaks isolated. We must all continue to demonstrate the solidarity and patience that has resulted in the virus being controlled.

The European Union will strive forward and gradually get back to living our lives. But we will do so one small step at a time, always putting science and the protection of public health first.

Stella Kyriakides, EU Commissioner for Health and Food Safety